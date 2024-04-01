Monday, April 01, 2024
Four outlaws held, arms recovered in DIK

APP
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district police arrested four outlaws recovering illegal arms and drugs from their possession during different operations, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He said that the police was taking indiscriminate actions against all crimes on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

As part of such actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour Police Station led by Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan arrested two suspects during a search and strike operation. During the operation, the police checked 30 houses, 70 vehicles and bikes and 10 sensitive places. During the checking, the police arrested one Abdul Sattar son of Ameer Umar, resident of Chashma Pakka and recovered a single shot 12-bore rifle along with 12 cartridges. Another accused named Mutti Ullah son of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Kacha Malli Khel was arrested with a 12-bore gun along with 15 cartridges. 

Meanwhile, a team of Saddar Police Station led by SHO Malik Sajid arrested absconder thief Zafar alias Manchara, who was wanted to police in three different theft cases. Likewise, the Darazinda police arrested accused drug dealer recovering 530 grams of hashish and 60 grams of ice drug from his possession.

APP

