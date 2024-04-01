Iftar dinner for orphan, special children held at Turkish Consulate

KARACHI - Turkish Cooperation and Coor­dination Agency TIKA organized an Iftar dinner with 159 orphans and disabled children here Turk­ish Consulate General with the participation of nearly 20 NGOs. According to a press release, Eid git sets were distributed among orphan and special children in the program attended by Sindh Gov­ernor Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The Consul General of Tur­kiye in Karachi Cemal Songu and TIKAs Karachi Coordinator Hilil Ibrahim Basaran and other NGO representatives were also present on the occasion. Speaking in the occasion, Governor Kamran Tes­sori emphasised the importance of taking care of orphans and spe­cial children and congratulated the NGOs operating in this regard and thanked Turkiye for bringing together Pakistan’s special chil­dren at the Iftar program. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his great honor to participate in the program and thanked the organizers of the program. Turkish Consul Gen­eral Cenal Sangu said he was very pleased to host the Iftar program held with most beautiful children of Karachi. This sacred month challenges us to live by the highest moral standards and extend com­passion, love, tolerance and help to those in need, he added. TIKA coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran stated that NGOs have an impor­tant place in social development and that would be incomplete without NGOs and thanked them for participating in the program.