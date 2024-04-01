IGP orders crackdown on power thieves, strict security for Chinese nationals

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Pun­jab Dr Usman Anwar has directed to intensify crackdown on electricity thieves. He issued these instructions on Sunday while presiding over a vid­eo-link meeting at the Central Police Office here while talking to the offi­cers. The IGP Punjab said that FIRs of electricity theft should be registered immediately in all districts of the province, arrest of the accused and timely execution of challans should be ensured. He said that Punjab Po­lice’s performance against electricity thieves is clearly better than other provinces. Punjab Police registered 83 thousand 645 cases against elec­tricity thieves during six months.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the se­curity of the Chinese residents has been tightened as well as the traffic routes have been secured. He directed to increase checking at inter-provin­cial police check posts to prevent ter­rorism and smuggling. In the meeting, tasks given by chief minister Punjab, such as crime control, kacha area op­eration, and implementation of other tasks were reviewed. IG Punjab also reviewed the ongoing measures to prevent kite flying, drug selling, mo­torcycle theft, crimes related to wom­en and children. IG Punjab issued or­ders to speed up measures to improve traffic flow on the highways.