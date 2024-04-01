IHC orders meeting between PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Eid

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered authorities to allow a meeting between the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife Bushra Bibi on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave the order during the hearing of applications to transfer Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail and her meeting with the PTI founder.

The IHC also ordered to allow them a meeting once in a week.

During the proceedings, the court asked how the government can declare one's private property as a sub-jail.

The state counsel submitted that on the order of the court, director law has visited Bani Gala sub-jail and issued a report. The court directed him to provide a copy of the report to the petitioner and asked him whether the visiting officer was satisfied with the facilities provided in Bani Gala.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed indignation at the report of the Adiala Jail administration and chief commissioner for not transferring Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail and not allowing her meeting terming it politics.

The justice remarked that 141 women have been detained in Adiala Jail after the January 31 sentencing of Bushra Bibi.

People believe that by imprisoning her in Bani Gala, favour has been done to her.

Justice Aurangzeb observed that on the one hand, it is being said that the prison is over-crowded, on the other hand, 141 women were imprisoned. When 141 prisoners can be detained, the justification for not transferring one has been lost.

The judge censured him that they (the state) is bent upon to plummet rule of law index to zero.

The court ordered the counsel to argue the case on next date and adjourned the hearing sine die.