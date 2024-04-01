India’s risky tourism

Since the BJP’s rise in the corridors of power, the Modi media has been unfairly targeting Pakistan, portraying it as the sole propagator of terrorism and an unsafe haven for women and foreigners specifically. A few days ago, in Jharkhand, India, a female tourist was sexually harassed, and her spouse barbarically beaten by seven men. They were travelling from West Bengal to Nepal but their onenight stay in Jharkhand turned into a traumatic experience.

This incident is not isolated. In 2023, a Korean blogger was sexually harassed in India, and in the same year, a Dutch tourist was molested and stabbed in Goa. In 2013, a Swiss tourist was sexually assaulted by six perpetrators. According to data from the government of India, every 18 minutes a woman is harassed in India.

Sexual harassment is a heinous transgression, raising ethical concerns for women’s security and safety in public places. Not only in India, but there are many countries simmering under such quagmires. The abject malaise has various origins. Ineffective security and law enforcement systems, primarily in third-world countries with huge illiterate populations and scant social awareness, are crucial facets that contribute to the crime rate.

The indiscreet crime of molesting females has spread deeper into public offices and educational institutions. What persists in its expansion is the absence of judicial security for the victims and insufficient measures to deter the perpetuation of crime. Dealing with such offensive crimes requires special obligations from the national governments of various countries. To make places safer, it is substantively mandatory to promulgate harsh sentences and publicly apply punishments so that perpetrators could inhibit their salacious desires to harm women. SAJID ALI NAICH, Khairpur Nathan Shah.