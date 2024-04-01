Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jamiat Ul Quraish urges govt to control cattle smuggling

APP
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Jamiat Ul Quraish Meat Welfare Association on Sunday demanded that the federal government launch a comprehensive programme for sheep and cattle farming in the livestock sector to control the growing meat crisis in the country.

Talking to APP, President All Pakistan Jamiat al- Quraish Meat Welfare Association Khurshid Ahmad Qureshi said that due to the smuggling of live animals and huge export of meat from the country, there was a fear of a severe meat crisis in the country.

He said that “if the government does not control the smuggling of animals immediately the prices of meat will increase in the coming days resulting increase in more than one hundred food items.” 

He expressed concern that due to the rapid increase in the prices of food items in the country, the poor and even the middle class of the country have been shaken. Qureshi said that Pakistan has been blessed by nature with many blessings and the presence of the best livestock sector was one of them. 

Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan’s economic progress

He said that the best kind of cattle breeds were available in the country and their demands were rich all over the world, adding Livestock was considered not only to run the kitchen smoothly daily but also to help meet expenditures in any emergencies.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1711859949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024