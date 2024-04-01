JI demonstrates in Karachi against Israeli aggression in Gaza

KARACHI - Tens of thousands of Karachiites taken out to Shahrah-e-Quaideen to join the Gaza Solidarity Night -- organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi to show their support for Palestinians against Israeli hostilities and crimes against humanity. A large number of Karachiites, belonging to all walks of life assembled at Shahrah-e-Quaideen after Tara­vih prayers. Women and children also participated in the event. The participants, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and it’s supporters in the Muslim World, including Pakistan. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman delivered the presidential ad­dress, whereas Hamas leader Khalid Qadomi also addressed the participants. Among others, JI lead­er Osama Razai and MPA Farooq Farhan also de­livered speeches. Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his address, paid a rich tribute to the participants and shed light on the glorious significance of the event. We are ashamed as a nation that despite having all resources and missiles and nukes, we as a whole are unable to get the genocide in Gaza to an end, he said. “We are united with Palestinians on the basis of Islam , no one can undo this rela­tionship,” he added. We will continue our struggle, we will continue to rise our voice and we will do whatever possible for us in order to support Pal­estinians. He asked the civil and military leader­ships to take the lead in bringing the Muslim coun­tries on one page for Palestinians. He stressed the need for a joint narrative by the Muslim World. He demanded the government to bring the injured Palestinians to Karachi so as the JI would arrange health facilities for them. Israel has killed over 32000 innocent Palestinians, he said, adding that not even a single child would die, had the Muslim World shown an iota of self-esteem. On the occa­sion, he made it clear that the nation will not ac­cept the supremacy of the United States, Israel and India. Those who are misleading the nation in this regard should put their house in order, he said. Hamas Leader Dr Khalid Qadomi also addressed the event through a video link. He thanked Ka­rachiites and Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for their support. The US has been supporting Israel since the first day of the current wave of genocide, he said, urging the global community to play it’s due role. The prevailing situation was an exam for the entire humanity, he said. He made it clear that the resistance fighters are not fighting for just a piece of land but for Qibla e Awal and the future of entire Muslim World as Israel is the enemy of the entire Muslim block of the world.