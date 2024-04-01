KP CM, Governor greet Christian community on Easter

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday congratulated the Christian community living all over the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion of their religious festival Easter.

In a message of felicitation issued here, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is participating in the joys of the Christian community.

Ali Amin Gandapur said all minorities in Pakistan have equal rights of all kinds as citizens. “Our religion Islam teaches to give equal rights to minorities,” he said and added, our constitution guarantees all religions to celebrate religious worship, rituals and festivals with complete freedom. He said that the welfare of the minority community living in the province, protection of their lives and property and constitutional rights were among the priorities of the current provincial government.

He said that steps would be taken on priority basis to ensure the protection of the constitutional rights of everyone. The Chief Minister said the Christian community has played an important role in the development of the country, which the whole nation values. The current national and international situation demands that inter- religious harmony be promoted at all levels, he added.

In a separate message issued on Sunday, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said the Christian community has an important role in the development and prosperity of the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The services of the Christian community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all sectors including the education sector are commendable, Haji Ghulam Ali said. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the personal and religious rights of all minorities, including the Christian community, are fully protected, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“We all have to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and stand among developed countries,” Haji Ghulam Ali said. A prosperous and developed Pakistan is the guarantor of our best future, Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, for a bright, better and prosperous future, we have to move forward unitedly.