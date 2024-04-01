KP Governor invites transgenders, distributes ration

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday invited female transgenders to Governor House and handed over Ramazan Ration packages to more than three hundred female transgenders.

It is for the first time that KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali invited us and gave hospitality to us, the lower classes of the province and city, a transgender told media persons, after visiting the Governor House.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali welcomed hundreds of eunuchs from across the city to the Governor House. The Governor and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali gave Ramadan ration packages to more than three hundred female transgenders on the occasion.

Three groups of eunuchs headed by Arezo, Farzana and Subia visited the Governor House. Ramazan ration package worth thousands of rupees was given to more than three hundred female transgender.

On the occasion, the Governor said, “I hope that the federal and provincial governments would play their full role in solving the problems of transgenders.” Technical education is very important for transgenders, the Governor said. Transgenders will be made employable, allocation of quota in government recruitment is the need of the hour and they have the right, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in his address at the ration distribution ceremony to eunuchs.

Haji Ghulam Ali was heartbroken to hear the problems of eunuchs. Some legitimate issues are necessary to solve by the federal and provincial governments, Haji Ghulam Ali said. Among the important issues are burial and funeral prayers in the graveyard, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Eunuchs have also problems in the hospital, he said, adding, “I will talk to the provincial government and the federal government about the issues of eunuchs.”