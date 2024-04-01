Monday, April 01, 2024
Minister takes notice of measles’ spread in KP

APP
April 01, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah took notice of the spreading situation of measles in the province here on Sunday.

The minister has sought a report from the Director Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), who currently aims to vaccinate approximately six million children aged 0-11 months against nine target diseases including Childhood Tuberculosis, Poliomyelitis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus Influenza Type b, Pneumonia, and Measles.

Measles has become an epidemic in our society and people should get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, said the minister. He said that measures will be taken on an emergency basis to control measles.

He issued orders to establish isolation wards in MTIs as soon as possible. He said that the working hours of vaccine centers should be increased to prevent measles. He also directed the concerned quarters to remove the vaccinators from MSK disposal and place them under District Health Officer.

