Ministries asked to provide early relief to people: Tarar

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that all ministries had been given targets aimed at overcoming challenges facing the country. In a press conference at the PML-N’s Secretariat here, he said that in yesterday’s meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave short, medium and long term targets to all ministries aimed at bringing betterment in the lives of the people. “The Cabinet consists of experienced people, youths, seasoned politicians and technocrats,” he added.

He said the PM had decided to evaluate the performance of each ministry and key performance indicators had also been set for them. “By using latest technology, achievement of targets given to ministries will be monitored. Written instructions have been issued to all the ministries in which they have been informed about the targets which they have to meet,” he added.

Attaullah said that targets had been given on the basis of realistic approach like the finance ministry had been given the target to reduce inflation and unemployment, increase GDP growth, restructuring of loans and digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue. He said that ministers which would show good performance would be appreciated, adding that a self-accountability system had also been evolved and key performance indicators of ministries would be evaluated using modern IT interventions. “Reducing trade deficit, promoting vocational training, increasing forex, boosting exports in the IT sector, activate facilities like PayPal, activating wifi hotspots and introducing latest digital system across the country are some clear and key targets,” he added.

Briefing about the targets of the Interior Ministry, Tarar said the ministry had been asked to launch a crackdown against illegal weapons, devise a new system to stop terrorism, take action against illegal foreign residents in the country and stop smuggling. “Meetings were held related to the security of the Chinese and how to take preemptive action to curb terrorism on the basis of intelligence information,” Tarar said and added that coordination between the Centre and provinces would also be checked in this regard on the same pattern on which National Action Plan implementation had been supervised. Regarding targets of the Law ministry, the Information Minister said that steps had been taken for making laws for the protection of minorities and an e-portal would be made for passed laws in the country.