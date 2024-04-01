Monday, April 01, 2024
Modi-led fascist Indian govt using brutal tactics to muzzle press in IIOJK

April 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Political experts and analysts have said the Modi-led fascist Indian government is using brutal tac­tics to muzzle the press in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and compel Kashmiri journalists to be­come a mouthpiece of occupation forces and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the politi­cal experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar pointed out that though journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) had been victims of Indian state oppression for a long time, but their victimization increased manifold after the Modi regime illegally revoked the special status of the territory on Au­gust 5, 2019. Stating that the Modi government cannot hide its crimes by curbing the press in Kashmir, they urged the international media or­ganizations to come forward and rescue indepen­dent journalism in the territory.

The political experts and analysts noted that journalists continue to work in the most trying conditions in IIOJK and that a number of jour­nalists have been killed and scores injured since 1989 in the territory. They said the RSS-aligned Indian media’s biased reporting on IIOJK is evident from its fabricated, false news stories about the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. they said BJP-influenced Indian media is spreading false information about the real situation in the occupied territory.

