MQM-P warns to demonstrate against law and order situation in Karachi

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday warned the Sindh government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to hold protest demonstrations against the law and order situ­ation in Karachi. According to detail, MQM-P se­nior leader and former minister Dr Farooq Sattar MNA has expressed concern over the deteriorat­ing law and order situation in the city. Dr Farooq Sattar said that hundreds of heinous crime-relat­ed incidents including kidnapping and dacoity are happening in the city every day. He said that the citizens of Karachi have been handed over to bandits as the Sindh government has failed to es­tablish peace across the province. MQM-P leader warned the provincial government that if steps were not taken to establish peace, they would also protest on the streets.