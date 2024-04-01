Monday, April 01, 2024
Night Tourism initiative launched in Peshawar

APP
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  The Night Tourism in Peshawar launched on Sunday, a joint venture between Directorate of Archaeology and Museums KP, Tour Da Pekhawar and the Pakistan Army, aims to showcase Peshawar’s untapped potential and present a true reflection of its identity both nationally and internationally.

At least 50 individuals, including families from Peshawar and other cities in Pakistan, attended the Night Tourism event and to explore Peshawar’s rich history, culture and heritage.

Tourists explored Peshawar Museum, Qissa Khawani Bazaar and Sethi House to witness the city’s rich heritage.

