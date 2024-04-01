OGRA notifies reduction in LPG prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a decrease in the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the month of April.

As per details, LPG rates are reduced by Rs 6.44 per kg which takes the per kg price from Rs 256.78 to Rs 250.34.

The domestic LPG cylinder saw a Rs 76.9 increase and the price is fixed at Rs 2954.03 for the month of April which was earlier Rs 3030.12.

OGRA has issued a notification of a reduction in LPG prices. The new increased prices are for the month of April.

The decision came after the government increased price of petrol by Rs9.66 per litre but slashed the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.32 per litre yesterday.

With the latest announcement, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs279.75 to Rs289.41 per litre; while the high-speed diesel (HSD) rate reduced to Rs282.24 from Rs278.92.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the changes were due to a corresponding rise in petrol prices and a decrease in HSD prices in the international market.

It added the change was in line with the government’s policy of passing on price variations in the international market to the domestic market. The new prices of petroleum products will be effective from April 1, 2024 (today).