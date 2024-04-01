Over 300 lawyers urge SC to take notice of IHC judges’ charges

ISLAMABAD - More than 300 lawyers have issued a public statement against the govern­ment’s inquiry commission probing the six IHC judges’ letter regarding the al­leged interference of agencies’ oper­atives in judicial functions. The law­yers including former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani’s son Sunday issued the statement and urged the Su­preme Court to take notice of the alle­gations of interference in the judicia­ry by the intelligence apparatus under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. They said that any government-led commis­sion would be bereft of necessary in­dependence and powers to probe the claims. Article 184(3) of the Constitu­tion sets out the SC’s original jurisdic­tion and enables it to assume jurisdic­tion in matters involving a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights of Pakistan’s citizens.

The statement stated that all mem­bers of the legal fraternity, who have de­voted their lives to the legal profession, are moved to express our unwavering commitment and whole hearted sup­port to the principles of rule of law, in­dependence of judiciary and access to justice, in view of the deeply troubling events narrated in the unprecedented letter dated March 25, 2024 (IHC letter) written by six Judges of the Islamabad High Court, whose words must be ac­corded the highest sanctity and respect.

It further stated that they endorse the resolutions passed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, the Islam­abad Bar Association, the Sindh High Court Bar Association, the Pakistan Bar Council, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and the Balochistan Bar Council to the extent that they resolve to uphold the principle of independence of judicia­ry, express solidarity with the six Judges of the Islamabad High Court, commend their courageous action and demand ap­propriate action to uphold such princi­ples. “We unequivocally condemn the events narrated in paragraph 6 of the IHC Letter and express our deep con­cern with respect thereto. Considering that this narration has been endorsed by six Judges of a Constitutional Court the same cannot be disregarded. The said narration clearly discloses crimi­nal intimidation, torture, and illegal sur­veillance of the Judges and their family members by operatives of intelligence agencies who report to the executive,” said the lawyers. They maintained that it is also worth remembering that this is not the first instance that allegations of such nature have been raised as it is all too fresh in our memory that Justice (r) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court raised similar allegations and was consequently, unceremonious­ly removed from office, without follow­ing due process. The allegations levelled by the aforesaid are also yet to be proven or disproven through an impartial inqui­ry into the matter as requested by him.

They added that while the principle of independence of judiciary has long been recognized as a salient and funda­mental feature of our constitution, the words of a 10-member bench of the Su­preme Court in the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others vs. President of Pa­kistan and others [PLD 2022 SC 119] are worth reiterating wherein it was held that “…the rule of law and the inde­pendence of judiciary are conceptual­ly interwoven: without an independent judiciary, expecting the rule of law is a sheer farce. And the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary are the only guarantee to the maintenance and preservation of a thriving democracy…”

They added that only recently, it was opined by the Supreme Court in Refer­ence No. 1 of 2011 as follows: “There have been some cases in our judi­cial history that created a public per­ception that either fear or favour de­terred the performance of our duty to administer justice in accordance with the law. We must, therefore, be willing to confront our past missteps and fal­libilities with humility, in the spirit of self-accountability, and as a testament to our commitment to ensure that jus­tice shall be served with unwavering integrity and fidelity to the law. We cannot correct ourselves and prog­ress in the right direction until we ac­knowledge our past mistakes.”

They continued, “They opinion in the accountability reference is not merely a vindication of Mr. Zulfiqar Bhutto but also an indictment of the historic role played by the judiciary in Pakistan and it is commendable to the extent of the sober acknowledgement therein that public perception of judicial indepen­dence has been prejudiced. Similarly, the judgment in the case of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui vs. Federation of Pakistan [C.P. No. 76 of 2018], vindicates the former Judge to the extent of his removal. How­ever, neither decision is able to provide justice to the victims. Indeed, acknowl­edgement of past mistakes is a laudable first step, however it is now high time to move from acknowledgments to con­crete measures for course correction in real time. A failure to act urgently and transparently in the matter may irrep­arably prejudice the public confidence in the independence of judiciary which is the very fabric which holds the entire constitutional structure together.

“When judges, the last guardians standing between state excesses and the fundamental rights of citizens, are sys­tematically coerced and intimidated, the entire system of justice becomes a sham and loses its credibility. Lawyers seek­ing justice for litigants before the courts do so with the expectation that they will be heard by neutral, impartial and un­biased arbiters seeking to dispense jus­tice. If Judges are not free to dispense justice without fear, then the entire legal system, including lawyers, cease to hold any value,” said their statement.

It added, “In view of the foregoing, we call upon the Pakistan Bar Council as well as all Bar Associations to call a con­vention of lawyers across Pakistan on an urgent basis to decide on a collective course of action to strengthen the inde­pendence of judiciary.”

It maintained that they further call upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take cognizance of the matter in its ju­risdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution as this issue eminently re­lates to public interest and to the en­forcement of fundamental rights. We emphasize that this matter should be dealt with transparently and in the pub­lic eye as it is the public confidence in the independence of judiciary which needs to be restored.

In the interests of transparency and to ensure that the matter may not be polit­icized, we call upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a bench com­prising all available judges to hear the matter and for the proceedings to be telecast live for public consumption.

“It is further imperative that such pro­ceedings are not limited in scope and in­quire into the veracity of the allegations leveled in the IHC Letter, as well as the allegations levelled by Justice (r) Shau­kat Aziz Siddiqui, that such proceedings affix responsibility for any breach by the executive officials (if proven) and hold those responsible to account to secure the independence of the judiciary and to restore public confidence in the insti­tution of judiciary,” said the lawyers.

The statement maintained that the lawyers further note that from the press release issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the majority of the Full Court has only developed consensus that the Chief Justice of Pakistan may hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pa­kistan and does not state that any such consensus has been developed on con­stituting an Inquiry Commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017. We express our deep dissat­isfaction and dismay with this course of action which in itself is the very antith­esis of the principle of independence of judiciary. It said that firstly, there is a glaringly obvious conflict of interest con­sidering that it is the executive arm of the state itself which has been accused through the IHC Letter while the pro­posed Inquiry Commission will be ap­pointed by the Federal Government it­self in terms of Section 3 of the Act. Such course evidently detracts from well-es­tablished judicial principles requiring proceedings to be held before an impar­tial, unbiased and independent forum.

It also said that secondly, the Inquiry Commission is required to hold the in­quiry and perform its functions in ac­cordance with the Terms of Reference to be notified by the Federal Govern­ment itself. Moreover, the time frame within which such inquiry is to be con­cluded and whether or not the report of such an Inquiry Commission will be permitted to be made public is also within the control of the Federal Gov­ernment. In view of such powers con­ferred upon the Federal Government, the Inquiry Commission, would be be­reft of necessary independence and powers to conduct a transparent, im­partial and meaningful inquiry to re­store the public confidence in the inde­pendence of judiciary.

The statement stated that accordingly, any inquiry into the matter undertaken under the purview of the Federal Gov­ernment violates the very principles that the inquiry seeks to protect and uphold. We note that any such Inquiry Commission and its proceedings would be entirely wanting in credibility.

It said that they further request that the Supreme Judicial Council in accor­dance with Article 209(8) of the Consti­tution should lay down guidelines and the Supreme Court of Pakistan in coor­dination with all respective High Courts should set up transparent institutional mechanisms so that any attempt at un­dermining the independence of judicia­ry may be reported and dealt with effec­tively and transparently, so that no one may cast any aspersions on the inde­pendence of the Judiciary in the future.