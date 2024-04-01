Pak envoy visits Guangdong province to enhance ties

BEIJING - Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, paid an official visit to Shenzhen and Guangzhou in the Guangdong province of China to enhance political, cultural, academic, trade and investment ties with the two cities.

This was ambassador’s inaugural visit to the province since assuming office.

Ambassador’s visit was scheduled to overlap with the closing ceremony of the year-long Gandhara Art Exhibition, jointly organised by Pakistan and China.

During the visit, Ambassador Hashmi had diverse engagements meant to enhance relations with the two major cities on a political level, as well as cultural, academic and most importantly trade and investment ties.

On the political level, Ambassador Hashmi was received by Meng Fanli, Communist Party’s top leader in Shenzhen and by Sun Zhiyang, Mayor of Guangzhou city. In both these meetings, the ambassador paid tribute to the cities’ stellar economic performance in the past four decades and briefed them about the investment landscape of Pakistan and opportunities for investors from Guangdong to invest in diverse sectors. Both the Chinese leaders noted with satisfaction the growing ties between Pakistan and the respective cities, including through the presence of increasing number of Pakistani students, and expressed the desire to further enhance economic ties. The meetings saw a consensus to enhance cooperation in priority sectors through establishment of institutional mechanisms.

On the cultural front, Ambassador Hashmi attended the closing ceremony of Gandhara Art Exhibition, where he delivered remarks highlighting the importance of such initiatives in longstanding ties between Pakistan and China.

On the sidelines, he also met Wang Xudong, Director of Palace Museum, where both sides positively noted the successful culmination of the event, and discussed ways to further enhance cultural cooperation.

On the economic side, Ambassador Hashmi interacted with a number of prominent Chinese enterprises, both state-owned and private, including Amer International, Huawei, Shum Yip Group, BYD, BGI Economics, Mindray, Guangzhou Metro (the parent enterprise of Lahore Orange Line) and a number of other companies.

Leadership of all these enterprises briefed the ambassador about their engagement with Pakistan and their future plans. Ambassador Hashmi briefed the interlocutors about the investment policies of Pakistan and assured them of his full support. He also addressed a forum of technological enterprises based in Shenzhen. For engaging with academia, the ambassador paid a visit to Shenzhen University and had a meeting with the president. The two sides discussed various areas of collaboration, including the possibility of setting up a Pakistan Research and Study Centre at the university. He also interacted with Pakistani students enrolled at Shenzhen University.