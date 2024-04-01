Pakistan willing to work with US for global peace, regional prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday that Pakistan is desirous of working closely with the United States for global peace and security as well as to achieve the shared goal of regional prog­ress and prosperity.

In his reply to US President Joe Biden’s letter, he said that Paki­stan gives utmost importance to its relations with the United States. The US President had written a congratulatory letter last week to PM Shahbaz Sharif.

In his first communication with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assumption of PM Office, President Biden had reit­erated the US’ unwavering commitment to stand­ing alongside Pakistan in confronting the most pressing challenges facing the world and the re­gion. He also emphasised the shared vision of pri­oritizing public health protection, economic devel­opment, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem, a press release of Prime Minister Office said on Friday.

Biden had stated the US remained committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress. Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and close bond between our people, he had added.

“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our peo­ple — and people around the world — and the Unit­ed States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tack­le the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” Biden had said in his letter. Sources said that Prime Minister Shahbaz consulted his close aides in drafting the reply letter after which the letter was finalized and sent to the US President through diplomatic channels. In his letter, the PM said both the countries are working together on key initiatives in various sector including energy, climate change, agriculture, health, and education. He said that the cooperation between the two nations in the field of energy and the Green Alliance is welcoming.