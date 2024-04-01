Pakistan willing to work with US for global peace, regional prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday that Pakistan is desirous of working closely with the United States for global peace and security as well as to achieve the shared goal of regional progress and prosperity.
In his reply to US President Joe Biden’s letter, he said that Pakistan gives utmost importance to its relations with the United States. The US President had written a congratulatory letter last week to PM Shahbaz Sharif.
In his first communication with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assumption of PM Office, President Biden had reiterated the US’ unwavering commitment to standing alongside Pakistan in confronting the most pressing challenges facing the world and the region. He also emphasised the shared vision of prioritizing public health protection, economic development, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem, a press release of Prime Minister Office said on Friday.
Biden had stated the US remained committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress. Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and close bond between our people, he had added.
“The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people — and people around the world — and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” Biden had said in his letter. Sources said that Prime Minister Shahbaz consulted his close aides in drafting the reply letter after which the letter was finalized and sent to the US President through diplomatic channels. In his letter, the PM said both the countries are working together on key initiatives in various sector including energy, climate change, agriculture, health, and education. He said that the cooperation between the two nations in the field of energy and the Green Alliance is welcoming.