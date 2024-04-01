Peace paradox

Throughout history, humans have often acted out of greed and power, causing immense harm to one another. Wars have ravaged nations, claiming countless lives and leaving devastation in their wake. However, in the aftermath of major conflicts like World War I and World War II, a global consensus emerged that peace should be prioritised to prevent further suffering and destruction.

On February 24, 2022, the world witnessed another tragic chapter unfold as Russia invaded Ukraine, reigniting the long-standing Russo- Ukrainian War that began in 2014. With Russia’s status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, both nations wield significant power.

The toll of this conflict has been immense, with thousands of lives lost and many more injured. Reports indicate that between 15,500 and 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with an additional 106,500 to 110,500 wounded. Similarly, between 35,000 and 42,500 Russian soldiers have lost their lives, with 150,500 to 177,000 wounded—a staggering toll that continues to rise as the war persists.

In response to the crisis, European Union countries swiftly opened their borders to Ukrainian refugees, providing essential support and demonstrating a commendable spirit of solidarity. Financial aid from various sources, including a significant contribution from the United States amounting to $45 billion in arms and military aid since the invasion, has further bolstered Ukraine’s defense efforts.

However, as the world rallies behind Ukraine in its time of need, a striking double standard emerges in the response to another ongoing conflict: the Palestine-Israel conflict. The recent escalation of violence in Palestine has resulted in the loss of countless lives, with innocent civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. Shockingly, recent figures indicate that 1,139 people from Israel have died and 8,730 have been injured. In stark contrast, the toll on the Palestinian side is staggering, with over 30,534 lives lost, including 12,300 children, and more than 71,920 severely injured, including 8,663 children—a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions.

Despite mounting evidence of human rights violations and disproportionate use of force by Israel, powerful nations such as the USA, UK, and Germany and others continue to support Israel’s actions. The international community’s failure to address these injustices underscores a troubling inconsistency in the application of human rights principles.

In conclusion, the divergent responses to the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine highlight a glaring double standard in global affairs. It is imperative for nations to uphold universal principles of justice and humanity consistently, irrespective of geopolitical interests. Only through genuine solidarity and unwavering commitment to peace can we hope to build a more just and compassionate world for all. FAHAD RIND, Johi.