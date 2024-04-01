PFC for interest-free loans to furniture manufacturers

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has demanded the government to provide interest-free loans to furniture manufacturers for five years. He added that this initiative would enable them to import new technology for improving overall infrastructure of the industry.

Talking to a delegation of furniture producers led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza here Sunday, he said the government needs to streamline existing markets and identify new potential markets for ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ products in Far-East, Central Asian Republics, Latin America and Russia.

“Marketing Intelligence Cell” at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) must be providing assistance to furniture manufacturers and exporters in obtaining information pertaining to international demands for furniture, competitive price index, expanding markets and other essential trends. He also urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote the local furniture industry.

“Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines,” he added. He further said that public and private joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories. He said the potential of the Pak furniture industry was enormous and that within two to three years, it could even be double if the government patronises this industry. Mian Kashif said the government should also support the furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and traveling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.