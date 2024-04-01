Poverty line hits 110m in Pakistan: Zubair

KARACHI - Former Sindh Governor and promi­nent leader of the Muslim League-N, Muhammad Zubair, voiced grave con­cerns over Pakistan’s economic condi­tion. According to Zubair, the number of individuals living below the pov­erty line has surged to 110 million, while the count of unemployed citi­zens has surpassed 20 million.

In his statement, Zubair highlighted Pakistan’s recurring reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance, labeling it a “world record” as the country pre­pares to enter its 24th IMF program. He emphasized that while the elite class remains largely unaffected by these programs, it is the common people who bear the brunt of the eco­nomic burden.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape, Zubair hinted at the need for a new political entity, citing controversies surround­ing the major political parties. He also criticized the decision to bring in a finance minister from outside the rul­ing party, stating that it undermines accountability.

Zubair, who clarified that he is not actively involved in the decision-mak­ing process of his party, expressed concerns about the narrative of integ­rity in politics. He lamented the lack of attention given to crucial ministries such as Foreign Affairs, stressing their potential to attract significant invest­ments into the country.

In light of recent developments, Zubair speculated on the potential reinstatement of Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister, foreseeing tough decisions ahead in the IMF-proposed budget. He cautioned that in such scenarios, individuals might be made scapegoats for any perceived shortcomings.

Zubair’s remarks underscore the pressing need for comprehensive eco­nomic reforms and effective gover­nance to alleviate the financial strain on Pakistan’s populace.