PPP likely to sweep Senate elections from Sindh amid PTI boycott

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is like­ly to bag 10 Senate seats from Sindh out of the 12 as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a boycott of the Senate election slated for April 2.

Sources in the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) said that all 12 Senators from Sindh will be elected unopposed as the PTI was the only party that was contesting the elec­tion against the PPP.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh an­nounced the boycott, saying that the PTI could elect four Senators from the province if the party had been given its mandate in the February 8 election.

While announcing that the PTI can­didates would not contest the Senate election, he said that all current gov­ernments were fake.

With the PTI’s boycott, PPP is likely to secure as many as 10 seats from Sindh in the upcoming Senate election along with one Senator of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). Faisal Vawda is also likely to be elected unopposed in the election. It is pertinent to mention that members of the four provincial assemblies will elect Senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats for technocrats including Ulema from each province, as well as one seat for non-Muslims from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.