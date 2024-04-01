President, PM resolute for social, economic uplift of all minorities

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on the eve of Easter. President Asif Zardari said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed constitutional rights to all religious communities. The president, in a message, said that all the communities enjoyed religious, political, social and economic rights in Pakistan. “The Christian community is a precious asset for Pakistan,” he said, adding that Easter was an occasion that brought a message of hope, affection and prosperity, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Appreciating the Christian community’s contributions to national progress, he further observed that the Christian community had always played their role in the progress and prosperity of the country. The president reaffirmed that Pakistan was committed to the protection of the rights of all communities and would ensure all steps for their prosperity. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in his message on Sunday reaffirmed the resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all the minorities in Pakistan. “I extend my heartful greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan and around the world, on the occasion of Easter,” the prime minister said in a message. He said much more than festivity and celebration, Easter was an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and was a reminder to emulate these in their daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict- ridden world.