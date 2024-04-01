President, railway union visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR - Central President, Railway Prame Union, Sheikh Muhammad An­war visited Bahawal Vic­toria Hospital here to in­quire about the health of an injured worker. Sheikh Muhammad Anwar in­quired health of a railway worker, Abid Hussain who suffered critical in­juries in an accident dur­ing duty hours. Divisional President, Railway Prame Union, Rana Muhammad Sharif was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Anwar said that Railway Prame Union had been playing an im­portant role in the protec­tion of the rights of rail­way workers. He said that the struggle would remain continuous for the welfare and betterment of railway workers.