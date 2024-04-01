Monday, April 01, 2024
Prevention of crime, protection of citizens’ lives utmost priority: DIG

Our Staff Reporter
April 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The CPO/DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has categorically directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crimes and ensure an effective crackdown against criminals, a public relations officer said on Sunday.

He said that the DIG Islamabad chaired an important meeting regarding crime prevention. The meeting was attended by AIGs, SSPs, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and officers in-charge of all police stations.

During the meeting, the performance of all police stations was reviewed, and officers were directed not to compromise on professionalism. They were given a two-day deadline to improve performance as another meeting will be held afterwards where penalties will be imposed for any shortcomings.

Dolphin Squad, mobile patrol vans, and check posts under the supervision of SDPO’s will be mobilized. Strict action will be taken against bribery, misconduct, and mistreatment of citizens. Complaints regarding existing corruption will be addressed.

A WhatsApp number has been provided for complaints about corruption, misconduct, and inappropriate behaviour. Citizens’ complaints will be directly addressed, and action will be taken. Overstepping authority will not be tolerated.

Protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity is paramount, according to the directions passed to the concerned officers. All officers in-charge police stations will remain present at the police stations. A weekly crime assessment meeting will be held, and penalties will be imposed for any negligence.

It was further stated that stringent actions will be taken against kite flying, aerial firing, one-wheeling, and those involved in motorbike thefts. Organized and effective strategies will be implemented to combat crime and apprehend criminals. Associates and facilitators of criminals will also be arrested.

Officials were directed to arrest the professional beggars and their accomplices and prosecute them. Expedite the process of filing challans in cases under investigation and expedite their submission to the relevant courts.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital police apprehended 20 outlaws including 12 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

Our Staff Reporter

