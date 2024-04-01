Monday, April 01, 2024
PTI boycotts Senate elections in Sindh over ‘widespread rigging’

‘The day we get our mandate back, the PTI founder will become the prime minister,’ says Haleem Sheikh

Our Staff Reporter
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced boycotting Senate elec­tions in Sindh scheduled for April 2 alleging wide­spread rigging.

“Senate elections are be­ing won through rigging,” PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said while address­ing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

Those who won elections as per Form 45 are not part of the Sindh Assembly, he said referring to the allega­tions that PTI-backed can­didates were made to lose the elections by allegedly tampering with the elec­tion results in Form 47.

He said six PTI-backed candidates were in the run for Senate polls in Sindh, however, they have boycot­ted the elections.

“The incumbent govern­ment is going to be buried in a mass grave. We won elections on 180 seats in the general elections but most of them were taken away,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, 14 can­didates withdrew their nomination papers for con­testing the Senate elections from the province. After the withdrawal of the can­didates, the Pakistan Peo­ples Party is likely to win one of the two Senate seats reserved for women unop­posed. The PPP has fielded 11 candidates, while the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) has just one candidate.

The PPP candidates are Syed Masroor Ahsan, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Jeean Khan Sarfaraz Rajar, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dost Ali Jes­sar, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani.

The lone MQM-Pakistan contestant for the general seat of the upper house of parliament is Amir Waliud­din Chishti.

Independent candidate backed by the MQM-P Fais­al Vawda is also contesting the polls to a general seat of the Senate from Sindh.

Independent candidates backed by the PTI — Me­hjabeen Riaz, Ali Tahir, Mir Raja Khan Jakhrani, Abdul Wahab, Manzoor Ahmed Bhutta, and Bhagwan Das — had also filed nomina­tion papers for the Senate polls in the province.

The polling for seven gen­eral seats — two seats for technocrats, two seats for women, and one seat re­served for minorities in the Senate from Sindh — will be held at Sindh Assembly on April 2 from 9am to 4pm.

JI, GDA, DECIDE NOTTO VOTE IN SENATE ELECTIONS

Separately, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Grand Dem­ocratic Alliance (GDA) de­cided on Saturday against voting in the Senate elec­tions from Sindh.

According to details, the JI had decided to remain “impartial” in the upcom­ing Senate elections, slated to happen on April 2. More­over, the GDA had decided to continue its boycott in the Senate elections.

The only JI lawmaker from the Sindh Assembly had decided not to vote in the Senate elections. Mean­while, the three GDA can­didates will also not cast their votes in the Senate elections.

