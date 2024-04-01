PTI boycotts Senate elections in Sindh over ‘widespread rigging’

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced boycotting Senate elec­tions in Sindh scheduled for April 2 alleging wide­spread rigging.

“Senate elections are be­ing won through rigging,” PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said while address­ing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

Those who won elections as per Form 45 are not part of the Sindh Assembly, he said referring to the allega­tions that PTI-backed can­didates were made to lose the elections by allegedly tampering with the elec­tion results in Form 47.

He said six PTI-backed candidates were in the run for Senate polls in Sindh, however, they have boycot­ted the elections.

“The incumbent govern­ment is going to be buried in a mass grave. We won elections on 180 seats in the general elections but most of them were taken away,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, 14 can­didates withdrew their nomination papers for con­testing the Senate elections from the province. After the withdrawal of the can­didates, the Pakistan Peo­ples Party is likely to win one of the two Senate seats reserved for women unop­posed. The PPP has fielded 11 candidates, while the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) has just one candidate.

The PPP candidates are Syed Masroor Ahsan, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Jeean Khan Sarfaraz Rajar, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dost Ali Jes­sar, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani.

The lone MQM-Pakistan contestant for the general seat of the upper house of parliament is Amir Waliud­din Chishti.

Independent candidate backed by the MQM-P Fais­al Vawda is also contesting the polls to a general seat of the Senate from Sindh.

Independent candidates backed by the PTI — Me­hjabeen Riaz, Ali Tahir, Mir Raja Khan Jakhrani, Abdul Wahab, Manzoor Ahmed Bhutta, and Bhagwan Das — had also filed nomina­tion papers for the Senate polls in the province.

The polling for seven gen­eral seats — two seats for technocrats, two seats for women, and one seat re­served for minorities in the Senate from Sindh — will be held at Sindh Assembly on April 2 from 9am to 4pm.

JI, GDA, DECIDE NOTTO VOTE IN SENATE ELECTIONS

Separately, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Grand Dem­ocratic Alliance (GDA) de­cided on Saturday against voting in the Senate elec­tions from Sindh.

According to details, the JI had decided to remain “impartial” in the upcom­ing Senate elections, slated to happen on April 2. More­over, the GDA had decided to continue its boycott in the Senate elections.

The only JI lawmaker from the Sindh Assembly had decided not to vote in the Senate elections. Mean­while, the three GDA can­didates will also not cast their votes in the Senate elections.