PTI to get nothing out of making Aseefa’s win controversial: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the opponents of the Pakistan Peoples Party have been unduly attempting to render controversial the recent unopposed poll victory of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari from the National Assembly con­stituency in Nawabshah as the PPP emerged victorious from the electoral constituency in question in the last three elections.

The Sindh Local Government Minis­ter stated this on Sunday while speak­ing at a press conference here at the media cell of the Bilawal House.

Ghani greeted Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on her unopposed electoral victory in the National Assembly by-election. He said the daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto entering the house of the Na­tional Assembly would be a momen­tous occasion. He told media persons that President Asif Ali Zardari had bagged over 100,000 votes to win the February 8 general elections from the same Nawabshah’s National Assem­bly constituency.

Ghani told media persons that ini­tially there were a total of 11 con­testants aspiring to contest the by-election from the same constituency against Aseefa. He informed jour­nalists that one of the prospective candidates, whose withdrawal from the electoral race has unduly been rendered controversial, had planned to contest the by-election indepen­dently but his nomination papers were rejected on account of on non-payment of HESCO’s electricity bill of Rs 4,10,000. Later on, the election tribunal permitted him to contest the by-election after payment of the elec­tricity bill, he said.

The Local Government Minister was of the view that the aspiring can­didate in question had known very well that he (the candidate) would face a crushing defeat in the by-elec­tion. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been in the habit of unduly rendering such affairs controversial. “Why we would ever resort to such unfair means in the elections in a con­stituency where our electoral success is guaranteed,” he said.

Ghani said the PPP’s opponents in the by-elections had chosen to with­draw from the electoral race as they were sure about their defeat in the by-election. He said that one of the prospective candidates Sher Muham­mad Rind had chosen not to move the election tribunal against the rejection of his nomination papers due to pend­ing cases against him. The nomination papers of another aspiring candidate Ghulam Mustafa Rind were rejected due to his status of a defaulter.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Law and Home Minister, Ziaul Has­san Lanjar, said the prospective candidates from Nawabshah who had chosen to quit the by-election contest enjoyed no influence in the area constituency. He said that a completely baseless allegation had emerged before the by-election that one of the aspiring candidates had been abducted. The alleged abduc­tion has nothing to do with the rejec­tion of the nomination papers of the prospective candidate in question, he said. He told media persons that ev­ery aspirant got a level playing field to practice politics in Sindh.

The Law and Home Minister said the newly posted Inspector General Sindh Police would soon formally launch an operation against bandits in the riverine belt of Sindh. He said the dreadful incidents of dead bod­ies found stuffed in gunny bags had come to an end in Karachi. He said the provincial government would do its best to prevent the instances of street crimes in Karachi in the shortest possible time. He assured the people of Sindh that the law and order situation would be normalised very soon. Lanjar said that police would be held accountable for crime incidents in the province. He said that dacoits in the province would be dealt with an iron hand.