Public Anger

The recent incident in Mirpur, where an international fast-food restaurant franchise was burned to the ground highlights the public’s sentiments and rage over the situation in Gaza. While the world shares sentiments regarding Gaza, resorting to property destruction and endangering lives is not the solution.

Even though the public’s outrage is justifiable, resorting to violence while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians is not how the public should be dealing with their emotions. While the MNC in question operates in occupied Palestine and its leadership supports the Israeli regime, the franchise model means that those affected by violent actions are fellow Pakistanis. Damaging the infrastructure brings no good to anyone and undermines the cause of the movement against Israel. The protestors must channel their rage through peaceful protests and lawful means. Adhering to the principles of BDS, that is, boycott, divest and sanction, is one healthy way of condemning the genocide. Only protests, boycotts, and advocacy campaigns can harm the Zionist interests, ensuring that a peaceful approach is taken instead of a violent one to condemn this war.

It is important for the protestors to understand that engaging in violent acts only detracts from the message of the movement, alienating potential supporters. Moreover, the involvement of religious groups in leading violent actions raises questions about the rule of law. Having freedom of expression as a fundamental right does not mean that it must be exercised irresponsibly. The public must exercise this right by remaining within the bounds of the law. Otherwise, such acts only erode the trust in institutions and perpetuates a never-ending cycle of violence that benefits no one. The authorities must hold all those responsible for this violent vigilantism accountable, regardless of their motives.

Moving forward, the public must realise that the only strategic approach to supporting the Palestinian cause lies in the adherence to the principles of BDS. Through the boycott of Israel produced goods and companies that support the Israel occupation, the protestors can express their solidarity with the Palestinians in a non-violent way. The government must ensure that the public understands that non-violent activism is the only way to challenge Zionist interests and it must ensure that all those responsible for indulging in chaotic measures are brought to justice to make sure such violent acts are not repeated.