Punjab IGP orders crackdown on power thieves, security for Chinese nationals

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed to intensify crackdown on electricity thieves.

He issued these instructions on Sunday while presiding over a video-link meeting at the Central Police Office here while talking to the officers.

The IGP Punjab said that FIRs of electricity theft should be registered immediately in all districts of the province, arrest of the accused and timely execution of challans should be ensured. He said that Punjab Police’s performance against electricity thieves is clearly better than other provinces. Punjab police registered 83 thousand 645 cases against electricity thieves during six months.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the security of the Chinese residents has been tightened as well as the traffic routes have been secured.

He directed to increase checking at inter-provincial police check posts to prevent terrorism and smuggling. In the meeting, tasks given by chief minister Punjab, such as crime control, kacha area operation, and implementation of other tasks were reviewed. IG Punjab also reviewed the ongoing measures to prevent kite flying, drug selling, motorcycle theft, crimes related to women and children. IG Punjab issued orders to speed up measures to improve traffic flow on the highways. He said that zero tolerance should be adopted against aerial firing, display of weapons, vehicles with dark glasses. In the meeting, the security arrangements on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) were also reviewed.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Special Branch Faisal Ali Raja, DIG Investigation Azhar Akram, DIG CTD Usman Akram, SSP SPU Usman Bajwa, SSP Operations Lahore, AIG Operations Punjab were present in the meeting while all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs participated through video link.

IGP orders to speed up crackdown on kite flying

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar issued orders to intensify the crackdown against kite flying.

He said that special teams should ensure action against law breakers across the province, IG Punjab said that there is zero tolerance against the accused involved in the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites. Punjab police spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 41 suspects were arrested while registering 32 cases under the Kite Flying Act across the province. 957 kites and 23 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The spokesman said that during the last 34 days, 3603 suspects were arrested under the Act of Anti-Kite Flying across the province, including Lahore, while 3469 cases were registered.

217461 kites and 14693 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused. IG Punjab appealed to the parents to stop their children from flying kites. He directed that the supervisory officers should personally monitor the crackdown against metal strings and kites.