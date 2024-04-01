Punjab to start cancelling registration of defaulting vehicles from today

LAHORE - The Excise and Taxation Depart­ment has decided to take strict ac­tion against tax defaulting vehicles, according to which the process of canceling the registration of de­faulter vehicles will commence from today (Monday). This was stated by Director Excise and Taxation Lahore Region C, Muhammad Asif, in a state­ment on Sunday.

He said that the aim is to cancel the registration of the vehicles coming defaulter for the last three or more years, numbering over a thousand, by Eid-ul-Fitr. He stated that prior to the cancellation of registration, “red warning stickers” for non-payment of token tax were affixed to these ve­hicles, and as a final warning, vehicle owners are also receiving reminders from the call centers of the Excise Department. Mr Asif mentioned that on Monday, reminders for token tax payment will be sent to another one million vehicle owners via mobile messages whereas special attention will be given to bank leased vehicles because banks collect installments along with mark-up but do not pay token tax timely. He appealed to citizens to timely pay their due taxes during travel to avoid incon­venience, as their vehicles can be stopped anywhere on the road and will not be released until the tax is paid. He advised against driving ve­hicles without registration or with fake number plates before registra­tion and urged to bring vehicles on the road only after registering them with the Excise Department.