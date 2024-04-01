Raphinha strike earns Barca 1-0 win over 10-man Las Palmas

BARCELONA - Second-placed Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak in LaLiga to nine games with a 1-0 home win over mid-table Las Palmas on Saturday, courtesy of a second-half header by winger Raphinha after the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the opening period. Barcelona, who face Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals next month, have now won seven of their last nine LaLiga outings to move onto 67 points from 30 games.They are five points behind Real Madrid and five above third-placed Girona, who host Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis respectively on Sunday.

“The game turned good for us after the sending off of the goalkeeper (Alvaro Valles) and we deserved more goals to win comfortably, but today we had a summary of what our season is all about,” coach Xavi Hernandez told Movistar.”We knew that Las Palmas defended with a very high defensive line, so I played with Lamine (Yamal) and Raphinha, who are good at creating space.”

The Barca manager was not on the bench as he was serving the first game of a two-match ban after being sent off during their 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid before the international break.

Xavi’s side have now kept five consecutive clean sheets in La- Liga for the first time since they managed six between August and October 2022.

Barcelona forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were denied early goals for an offside in the build-up before the Brazilian found the net in the 59th minute, heading a superb cross by substitute Joao Felix into the top corner.Las Palmas went down to 10 men after 24 minutes when Valles was sent off after rushing out and bringing down Raphinha.

As a result, Las Palmas’ only forward Munir had to come off against his former club to make way for keeper Aaron Escandell. Barca dominated possession in the rain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, scoring from one of their two shots on target.Lewandowski could have extended their lead in the 35th minute but his header hit the bar. Fermin Lopez then fired inches wide of the post before Raphinha missed the target in similar fashion shortly after.