Robbers deprive fruit vendor of Rs60,000 cash, cell phones

KARACHI - Two including a female robber deprived fruit vendor of thousands of rupees cash and two cell phones at gunpoint here on Sunday. According to details, a couple purchased melon from fruit vendor Nehmatullah in North Nazimabad, Gulberg police station jurisdiction and handed over Rs5000 note against Rs680. However, excusing the high price of melon, the couple asked to return back the money. As soon, other customer left the scene, the woman took out pistol from her purse, took the fruit vendor hostage and took away Rs60,000 cash and two cell phones. The police registered a case into the incident and started investigations.