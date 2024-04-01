Monday, April 01, 2024
Robbers deprive fruit vendor of Rs60,000 cash, cell phones

Agencies
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -    Two including a female robber de­prived fruit vendor of thou­sands of rupees cash and two cell phones at gunpoint here on Sunday. According to details, a couple purchased melon from fruit vendor Nehmatullah in North Naz­imabad, Gulberg police sta­tion jurisdiction and handed over Rs5000 note against Rs680. However, excusing the high price of melon, the couple asked to return back the money. As soon, other customer left the scene, the woman took out pistol from her purse, took the fruit ven­dor hostage and took away Rs60,000 cash and two cell phones. The police regis­tered a case into the incident and started investigations.

