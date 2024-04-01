Monday, April 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shawwal moon likely to rise on April 9, Eidul Fitr on 10th: Met Office

Shawwal moon likely to rise on April 9, Eidul Fitr on 10th: Met Office
Web Desk
3:06 PM | April 01, 2024
National

The Meteorological Department once again says the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen on April 9 across the country. 

While predicting the rise of Eidul Fitr moon, the department said the moon would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21pm (local time). On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset and first of Shawwal will be on April 10.

The Met Office forecast that in the southern regions of the country the sky will likely be clear, while the sky could be cloudy in the northern regions. 

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has also talked about the possibility of 29-day Ramazan based on scientific findings.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1711951895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024