Sheikh Rashid says he predicted Shehbaz will prevail

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday he had already predicted Shehbaz Sharif would prevail over Nawaz in politics.

Speaking to media outside the anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi, Rashid said copies of three cases relating to May 9 incident had been provided to him.

He said 17 cases about May 9 were pending against him in courts. Out of these cases, 11 cases were under adjudication in the anti-terrorism courts. He said he would appear before the court on the next hearing date.

He said he had predicted long ago that Shehbaz's politics would prevail.

The former federal minister said those who had to run the government should run it but the innocent people should be released. "The jails are full. Our silence will bear fruit. We will defend ourselves in court. We are not begging for our release orders," said the senior politician.

The former minister said, "We want stove of the poor to keep burning. Pakistan should move forward because the poor people's woes are on the rise and their condition is miserable. On 27th of Ramazan, the powers that be should announce pardon for the poor."