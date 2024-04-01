SHO among 3 suspended over custodial death

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muham­mad Ali Zia has suspended three policemen includ­ing the Station House Officer (SHO) of Samanabad police station on the charges of negligence in the death of a robbery accused in police custody. A po­lice spokesman said here on Sunday that people had apprehended Khalid Mukhtar, a resident of Pir Mehal, during a robbery bid two days ago and se­verely tortured him before handing him over to the Samanabad police. The police locked the accused behind bars and started an investigation. The ac­cused fell ill and died in police custody while re­ceiving medical treatment. Receiving information, the CPO took serious notice and immediately sus­pended SHO Samanabad Rizwan Shaukat, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Riyasat and Muharrar Atif. The CPO also directed the SSP Investigation to probe the matter and submit a report within 8 hours so that further action could be taken, the spokesman added.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS SPEEDY ACTION AGAINST PROFITEERS, HOARDERS

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed price control magistrates to accelerate action against profiteers and hoarders to facilitate people during Ramazan. Chairing a meeting on Sunday, she said that the government was commit­ted to providing maximum facilities to the masses and in this connection, price control magistrates should conduct inspections of bazaars and markets on a regular basis to ensure ample supply of dai­ly-use commodities at fixed rates. Performance of price control magistrates would also be monitored and strict action would be taken against those who fail to get price control mechanism implemented in true spirit in their respective jurisdiction, she add­ed. She also directed the commissioners of all four districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh to visit vegetable markets early in the morning and review the auction of vegetables and fruits in addition to discouraging the role of middle men and artificial price hikes.