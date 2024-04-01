Some 1,450 copsto be deployed for Yom-e-Ali (RA) security

HYDERABAD - The Hy­derabad police will deploy 1,450 cops for security of the Yom-e-Ali (RA) proces­sions and majalis on 21st of Razman, falling on April 1. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the central procession would start from Karbala Dadan Shah area in the af­ternoon. He added that it would culminate in the eve­ning at Qadam Gal Moula Ali (RA), after passing through the traditional and historical route of St Mary’s Chowk, Jamia Masjid Saddar, Haji Shah Chowk, Society Chowk, Lajpat Road, Station Road and Mehfil-e-Hussaini. Ac­cording to him, the comb­ing operations in the areas frequented by visitors in the city had already been start­ed while the police checking in the city had also been en­hanced. He told that all the entry and exit points of the district had been manned.The spokesman said all the DSPs and SHOs had been di­rected to personally patrol their respective jurisdic­tions and to coordinate with the organizers of the proces­sions and majalis. The Traf­fic police has also informed the public that alternate routes had been worked out for the people to avoid caus­ing traffic logjam around the central procession.