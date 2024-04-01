Monday, April 01, 2024
SP inspects police station, check post

APP
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT  -   SP Sadar Division, Kohat, Tariq Khan made a surprise visit to the remote Lachi police station here on Sunday, where he meticulously reviewed security arrangements and scrutinised documentary records. His vigilance extended to the Muslimabad Check Post on Indus Highway, where he personally assessed the police checking procedures.

During his visit, the dedicated SP engaged with police personnel, addressing their concerns and emphasising the paramount importance of remaining vigilant and adhering strictly to security standard operating procedures. Additionally, he underscored the significance of upholding professional integrity, urging the police personnel to abstain from actions that could cast doubt on their professional character.

SP Tariq Khan’s proactive engagement with the police force underscores his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of security and professionalism within the division.

