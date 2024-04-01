Monday, April 01, 2024
State land worth Rs43 million recovered on Ombudsman orders

Staff Reporter
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Over 43 kanals of government land worth more than Rs43 million was recovered on the orders of Punjab Ombuds­man Major Azam Suleman Khan (R). Various complain­ants from across the province had lodged complaints with the Ombudsman about illegal farming and encroachment on government land. They urged the authorities to reclaim the land from the encroachers. In this context, Punjab Ombuds­man Major Azam Suleman Khan (R) issued orders to As­sistant Commissioners, Chief Officers Municipal Committee of the province to recover the state land from illegal posses­sion according to the rules of the provincial government.

