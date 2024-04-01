Students start new academic year without books in Punjab

The new academic year in Punjab has commenced today (April 1).

However, a concerning issue has arisen as students across the 48,000 schools in Punjab find themselves without the necessary textbooks.

The Punjab Textbook Board, responsible for publishing and distributing academic books to schools, typically ensures that free course books are delivered to schools ahead of the announcement of exam results.

Unfortunately, this year, no school has received the required textbooks for the new academic year, leaving students to attend classes without their essential learning materials.

This situation raises significant challenges for students and educators alike, highlighting the need for swift action to address the book distribution issue and ensure that students have access to the resources they need for their studies.