Target set to plant more than 25,000 saplings in district

KHANEWAL - According to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, trees were planted in the green belt of NHA organised by NHA Multan and Citizens Forum Khanewal during the spring season. A planting campaign was started under this campaign, plantations will be done on NHA across the country including NH Multan, Khanewal, Mian Chanu to make the country green and protect the environment from pollution. Speaking on the occasion, President of Citizens Forum Dr Yusuf Samra said that Citizens Forum will plant trees to make the green belt passing through Khanewal district green and beautiful with the cooperation of other government and private organisations including NHA.