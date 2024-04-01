Monday, April 01, 2024
Target set to plant more than 25,000 saplings in district

Staff Reporter
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -   According to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Pun­jab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, trees were planted in the green belt of NHA organ­ised by NHA Multan and Citizens Forum Khanewal during the spring season. A planting campaign was started under this cam­paign, plantations will be done on NHA across the country including NH Multan, Khanewal, Mian Chanu to make the coun­try green and protect the environment from pol­lution. Speaking on the occasion, President of Citizens Forum Dr Yusuf Samra said that Citizens Forum will plant trees to make the green belt pass­ing through Khanewal district green and beauti­ful with the cooperation of other government and private organisations in­cluding NHA.

