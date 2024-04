Thousands of faithful start observing Aitkaf

HYDERABAD - As the last ten days of Ramazan begins, thousands of dedicated faithful started performing seclusion activities, known as Itikaf at different big and small mosques of Hyderabad Dis­trict on Sunday evening. The Masajid Management Commit­tee has made special arrange­ments such as reservation of space for the observers to eas­ily move for worship. The prin­cipal mosques where Itikaf will be observed include Faizan-e-Madina, Masjid-e-Noor, Jamia Masjid, Masjid-e-Qaba, Masjid Azad Maidan, Hanafi Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Mustafa Masjid, Aisha Masjid, Shahi Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Madina Masjid, Rehmania Masjid, Mubarak Masjid, Aik Minara Masjid, Aqsa Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Latifabad Unit-10, Masjid-e-Karam Mustafa, Latifabad Unit-4, Bilal Masjid, Kohsar, Madras Mazahir-ul-Uloom and Ak­bari Masjid, Latifabad Unit-8. Around 1400 Mutaikfeen have been accommodated in Faizan Madina effendi town Hyder­abad with availability of Sehri, Aftari, laundry, dispensary.