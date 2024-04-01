Tribal feuds cause lawlessness in upper Sindh districts: Murad Ali Shah

KANDHKOT - Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that tribal feuds have caused lawlessness in upper Sindh districts of Kashmore, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Sukkur. Talking to media here, chief minister Shah said that the government will end these dis­putes and it will also get support from the tribal chiefs in this respect. Murad Ali Shah said that the situation was already bad, it worsens during the interim government. “What improvement made by the caretaker government in the law and or­der during its six months,” he questioned. “We will soon restore peace in the area with assistance from the police, rangers and the military,” chief minister said. He said, in previous term his govern­ment had requested to the federal government for provision of military arms and equipment. “I don’t understand how these bandits getting military arms and equipment,” he said. “We have appointed provincial home minister to tackle and improve the law and order”, he added.