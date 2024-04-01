UAD announces 12 holidays

Dera Ismail Khan - University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) on Sunday announced 12-day holidays on account of spring break and Eidul- Fitr.

According to a notification issued here, the spring vacations will begin on April 1 and end on April 8, 2024 and all departments will remain closed during this period. However, the holidays will be for students and Faculty only while the administrative staff will perform their routine duties during the spring vacations.

Furthermore, the university will remain closed for all employees and students from April 9 to April 12, 2024 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. The university will be reopened on April 15 as April 13 and 14 will fall on Saturday and Sunday which are off days.

Moreover, it read that the already announced schedule of examinations, tests, interviews and meetings will remain unchanged.