Veto overhaul

The ongoing escalating conflict in Gaza starkly underscores the glaring inadequacies of the current UN Security Council structure. While the veto power, initially intended to foster consensus, has morphed into a stumbling block, hindering the council’s ability to act decisively and uphold its mandate of securing global peace.

The recent US vetoes of ceasefire resolutions, despite overwhelming international support, is a stark example of this dysfunction. Precious lives are lost while powerful nations, shielded by their vetoes, remain inexplicably silent, introducing pernicious bias into the crucial decision-making process. Such inaction constitutes a blatant injustice and undermines the council’s very legitimacy.

The solution lies in democratising the Security Council and dismantling the shackles of the veto power. Expanding the number of non-permanent seats, with due representation for developing nations, will create a more inclusive and equitable forum. In a larger council, where the voices of the developing world are amplified, the undue influence of a few veto- wielding member states will diminish.

Furthermore, limiting the duration of vetoes and empowering the General Assembly to hold violators accountable could ensure timely action and prevent indefinite blockages. This shift would foster collective decision-making within the Security Council, breaking the peace gridlock caused by the misuse of veto power and paving the way for a more collaborative global effort towards lasting peace. SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI, Larkana.