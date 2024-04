LAHORE - The youth of North Waziristan, sponsored by the Pakistan Army, recently embarked on a tour of Lahore and Islamabad to explore recreational and educational sites. This initia­tive, part of the “Ilm Tolo Da Para” (Education for All) pro­gram, aims to promote edu­cation awareness among the youth of North Waziristan. In Lahore, the youth visited iconic landmarks such as the Wagah Border, Minar-e-Paki­stan, Mazar-i-Iqbal, Badshahi Masjid, and Shahi Fort.