4-day CPEC Punjab Media Delegation Initiative kicks off

First time 4-day “CPEC Punjab Media delegation Initiative” has kicked off on August 01 in connection with ongoing ripple of series of CPEC 10-year celebrations in Pakistan.

Activity, that will last till August 04, is being organized in collaboration with Chinese Consulate Lahore and Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). CPEC projects’ visiting sites will be Lahore Orange Metro Train, Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant, Faisalabad M3 Industrial Park, Matari-Lahore Transmission Line. Meanwhile, delegation will also visit Challenge factory run by Chinese enterprise.

Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the shining example and exemplary hallmark of the deepening China-Pakistan friendship and partnership. “Being the key component and signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative launched by China in 2013, CPEC has showcased China’s unswerving commitment to and unflinching support of the development of Pakistan,” he added.

“This year marks the ten-year development of the CPEC. Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, in the capacity of special representative of President Xi Jinping, pays his official visit to Pakistan for the CPEC anniversary celebrations, which provides a new opportunity for both sides to further implement the important consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, and to continue to build on past achievements and upgrade the development of the CPEC,” he added.

Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) Chairman Muhammad Mehdi and President Yasir Habib Khan jointly said that CPEC 10-year Punjab Media Delegation” is a step to inculcate a sense about game-changing impacts of CPEC projects that upgraded development dynamics in Punjab in true letter and spirit offering the people an exclusive insight how energy & and transport infrastructure are making public life easier for all and sundry.

“CPEC 10-year Punjab Media Delegation will also unleash fresh outlook informing people how market and business dynamics make their awesome strides and how China-driven investment profile enthuses growth and development in the province of Punjab, a land that houses more than more than 100 million people,” they added

They said that being a part of swirl of CPEC’s 10 years celebrations underpinned by visit of Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, "CPEC Punjab 10-years Media Delegation" will let the world understand fresh depth of friendship between China and Pakistan which is beyond time and space.

“Built on past achievements, future is more progressive that will upgrade the development of the CPEC, consolidate and deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, advance the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era and contribute to the development and prosperity of the region and beyond,” they concluded.