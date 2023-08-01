African leaders give Niger junta a week to cede power

ABUJA-African leaders on Monday gave the junta in Niger one week to cede power or face the possible use of force and slapped financial sanctions on the putschists after the latest coup in the militants-plagued Sahel region raised alarm on the continent and in the West.

In the third coup in as many years to fell a leader in the Sahel, Niger’s elected president and Western ally, Mohamed Bazoum, has been held by the military since Wednesday.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, has declared himself leader and said the putsch was a response to ‘the degradation of the security situation’.

Bazoum is one of a dwindling group of elected presidents and pro-Western leaders in the Sahel, where since 2020 a militant insurgency has also triggered coups in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union have suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

At an emergency summit in Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc demanded Bazoum be reinstated within a week.

Otherwise, the bloc said it would take “all measures” to restore constitutional order.

“Such measures may include the use of force for this effect,” it said in a statement, adding that ECOWAS defence chiefs were to meet on Sunday.

“No more time for us to send a warning signal... It’s time for action,” said Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman. Nigerian state declares curfew after residents loot food warehouses

A state in northeastern Nigeria has imposed a curfew to stop the looting of food warehouses in its capital, an official said Monday.

Speaking on a live program on local television, Kaletapwa Farauta, the deputy governor of Adamawa State, said dozens of youths broke into four government warehouses in Yola and Numan, a nearby town, and carted away tons of food items.

She acknowledged that many Nigerians are hungry and facing hardship due to the high cost of living but condemned the looting.

Humwashi Wonosikou, a spokesman for Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of the hoodlums had assumed as the youths started looting other shops and businesses in the capital

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state,” he announced.

Some residents told Anadolu that five people alleged to have looted some shops in the uprising that ensued were killed by a mob. The police could not immediately confirm this.

The cost of food, medicine, transport and living have risen sharply in the two months since President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular but fuel subsidy, leading to an increase in prices of petrol.