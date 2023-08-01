Tuesday, August 01, 2023
AI and Humans

August 01, 2023
Opinions, Letters

AI and humans possess unique strengths and limitations. AI excels at processing vast amounts of data and making predictions based on patterns and trends. It can undertake tasks that are difficult or hazardous for humans, such as space exploration or bomb defusal. However, AI can still make mistakes due to biases or errors in the data it was trained on, and it lacks the creativity, intuition, and emotional understanding that humans possess.

On the other hand, humans can think critically, solve complex problems, empathise with others, and adapt to new situations. Nonetheless, human decision-making is influenced by biases, emotions, and limited knowledge, which can lead to errors. In synergy, AI and humans can complement each other and achieve more together. By combining their strengths and collaborating effectively, they have the potential to create a better future for all.

Taha Ahmed,

Karachi.

