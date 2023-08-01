Tuesday, August 01, 2023
ANF seizes 1565 kg drugs in 2 operations  

APP
August 01, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 1565 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Yaro area in Quetta, ANF recovered 1550 kg charras concealed in a container of cotton bales. The drug traffickers were trying to smuggle hashish from Afghanistan to Karachi via Chaman. Two accused residents of Chaman were also rounded up during the operation. In another operation conducted in Jarobi area in Khyber, 15 kg hashsih concealed in a deserted area was recovered. Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

 

APP

