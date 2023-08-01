Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Atta Tarar rebukes PTI chief

Web Desk
9:41 PM | August 01, 2023
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar rebuked on Tuesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said: "The Toshakhana case has entered the final stage. When the hearing was held today, the accused and his lawyers had no answer. The PTI chief said that he did not receive any gifts directly".

Tarar asserted: "The PTI chief had not declared the gifts he received. Making too many excuses in the courtroom is very sad. After receiving the gifts, it was mandatory to declare them".

The person who used to ask for receipts from others has no answer today," Tarar said.

Speaking about the petroleum levy, Tarar said that the levy had been imposed due to the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

There is a dire need to meet the commitments offered by international lenders, he added. 

